Ghost in the Shell Coming to IMAX for the First Time

By Film Threat Staff
Film Threat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMAX and Lionsgate have announced that tickets are now on sale for the world-renowned sci-fi classic Ghost In The Shell, based on the manga series of the same name by Masamune Shirow. While certainly not the first major anime to break through to Western audiences (with that honor resting with Katsuhiro Otomo’s 1988 film, Akira), the sleek, meticulously animated feature film achieved unprecedented sales success in the mid-90s, serving as the catalyst for a massive multimedia franchise whose fandom continues to span the globe. In the decades since, it has been solidified as a cornerstone for the cyberpunk subgenre, and for modern anime as a whole.

