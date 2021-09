Bell went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk Wednesday against Atlanta. Bell gave the Nationals a 2-0 cushion when he took Touki Toussaint deep with a solo blast to right-center field in the fourth inning. It was the 25th homer of the year for Bell, the third time he's reached that threshold in his career. He also opened the scoring earlier in the game with an RBI groundout in the first inning that plated leadoff hitter Lane Thomas. The 29-year-old Bell is slashing .252/.324/.480 over 469 plate appearances in his first season with Washington.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO