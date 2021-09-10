CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: UAB could shock the college football world

By John Bednarowski sportseditor@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUAB is going to beat Georgia on Saturday. Now that I have your attention ... For those who are avid readers of the MDJ sports section, you know that, for the last three seasons, I was one of 61 voters across the nation who would rank the Top 25 each week for The Associated Press. In each column, before I revealed my ballot, I offered the following disclaimer: “I don’t care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said for Alabama, Auburn and Clemson. I may have been born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, so when I start ranking them at No. 1, then you can call me a homer.”

