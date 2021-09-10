CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

'She was the hero:' NC-based airline agent remembers mid-air call about 9/11 hijacking

By Jonah Kaplan
KGO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey had never met each other and they had never seen each other, but for 15 minutes they were the most important people in each other's lives. "When this call fell into my lap, there was an immediate difference about this phone call," Vanessa Minter, a former agent at the Raleigh-Durham American Airlines Reservations Center, said. "She did not give me her name yet. She said, 'I think we're being hijacked.'"

abc7news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
North Carolina State
Local
California Industry
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
San Francisco, CA
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Ong

Comments / 0

Community Policy