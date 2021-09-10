Biden Tells Story of a Friend Who Lost Son at Twin Towers in 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Video

"Fox News Primetime" host Rachel Campos-Duffy blasted the Biden administration's newly announced COVID vaccine mandates, calling it a "war on freedom." CAMPOS-DUFFY: Make no mistake, Joe Biden declared war on freedom yesterday and took authoritarianism to a whole new level by forcing vaccines on millions of Americans. Biden threw the constitution out the window as he issued medical mandates for federal employees, schools, and even private businesses, but apparently, Kamala Harris didn’t get the memo.
