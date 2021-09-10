CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Tells Story of a Friend Who Lost Son at Twin Towers in 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Video

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We saw heroism everywhere in places expected in unexpected," Biden said. "We also saw something all too rare, a true sense of national unity."

