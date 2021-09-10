CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Won't return this season

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Lopez (ankle) has been shut down and won't return this season, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Lopez moved to the 10-day IL on Tuesday after spraining his ankle during his Monday relief appearance. The injury figures to be on the more serious side, as Baltimore has determined that he won't be able to get back up to speed by the end of the season. He concludes the campaign having made 33 appearances (25 starts), posting a 6.07 ERA and 112:56 K:BB across 121.2 innings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Hurts ankle in relief outing

Lopez exited early during his relief appearance in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Royals with right ankle pain, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. He retired the lone batter he faced and was credited with his second hold of the season. Pitching for the fifth time in seven days, Lopez lasted...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Returns to lineup

Mancini (oblique) is starting Thursday's game against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini missed the last three games due to right oblique soreness, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth Thursday. The 29-year-old went 6-for-13 with a homer, a double, three runs, two RBI and five walks across his last four appearances.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Il
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Records 11th steal

Mateo went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Kansas City. The speedy infielder has been a solid addition to Baltimore's lineup since he was claimed off waivers in early August. Mateo has gone just 5-for-8 in stolen base attempts with his new team, but he's also posted a .292/.343/.448 slash line with a pair of home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored, a triple and seven doubles. He's gotten on base in seven straight games and should continue to see a regular role in the middle infield.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Managing soreness

Manager Brandon Hyde said that Mateo is not in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays because he is dealing with soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The skipper didn't go into depth about the nature of the soreness, but it doesn't sound like an issue that will sideline Mateo for more than a game or two. Richie Martin is filling in at shortstop Friday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Returns to majors

Diplan was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Tuesday's game against the Yankees. Diplan was sent back to Norfolk after allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Toronto. He'll return to the Orioles with Tanner Scott (knee) shifting to the IL, and he should have plenty of opportunities to pitch during the season's closing weeks.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Back on bench

Mancini will sit Saturday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini returned to the lineup Friday after spending four straight games on the bench due to abdominal soreness. There's been no indication that the problem has worsened, so it's likely the Orioles are simply easing him back into action. DJ Stewart will serve as the designated hitter Saturday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Pedro Severino: Resting Saturday

Severino will sit Saturday against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Severino missed a pair of games earlier in the week with groin soreness but returned to the lineup Friday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He won't be asked to start two games in a row immediately after returning to action, so it will be Austin Wynns back behind the plate Saturday.
MLB
CBS Boston

Chris Sale Returning To Mound For Red Sox Friday Night Vs. Orioles

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will have their ace back on the hill as the team starts its final homestand of the season. Chris Sale will toe the rubber against the Orioles on Friday night. Sale hasn’t pitched since Sept. 6, after he was placed on the COVID list on Sept. 10 after testing positive for the virus. He had to miss a minimum of 10 days under MLB protocols. Now he’s set to return to the rotation at a great time for the Red Sox, as the team is in a virtual tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the...
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
Red Reporter

The Cincinnati Reds just did whatever the hell that was

Vlad Gutierrez served up meatballs, the bullpen dropped Mentos into 2-liter bottles of Coca Cola and pointed them at their faces, and the Cincinnati Reds were thrashed at home against the Detroit Tigers in the series opener in GABP on Friday night. I said at home and in GABP in...
MLB
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
InsideThePinstripes

Clint Frazier Won’t Return to Yankees in 2021

Clint Frazier won’t be back with the Yankees in 2021. While the outfielder is still going through some workouts, Aaron Boone confirmed that the 27-year-old’s season is over. "We’re not going to see him here this year,” Boone said Sunday. “He's seen so many people and specialists, trying to get...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy