Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Won't return this season
Lopez (ankle) has been shut down and won't return this season, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Lopez moved to the 10-day IL on Tuesday after spraining his ankle during his Monday relief appearance. The injury figures to be on the more serious side, as Baltimore has determined that he won't be able to get back up to speed by the end of the season. He concludes the campaign having made 33 appearances (25 starts), posting a 6.07 ERA and 112:56 K:BB across 121.2 innings.www.cbssports.com
