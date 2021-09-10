Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Won't return this season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will have their ace back on the hill as the team starts its final homestand of the season. Chris Sale will toe the rubber against the Orioles on Friday night. Sale hasn’t pitched since Sept. 6, after he was placed on the COVID list on Sept. 10 after testing positive for the virus. He had to miss a minimum of 10 days under MLB protocols. Now he’s set to return to the rotation at a great time for the Red Sox, as the team is in a virtual tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO