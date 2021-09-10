Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Starting in left field

It’s not unusual to hear about a hitter suffering an injury after being hit by a pitch. It’s a bit less common to learn that the pitch was thrown by a pitching machine. That, however, is what happened to Dodgers utility player Gavin Lux. Lux may not be able to start any of the weekend’s games against the Cincinnati Reds due to a right forearm contusion he suffered when he was hit by a pitch from the pitching machine.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO