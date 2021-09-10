Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Starting in left field
Lux is starting in left field in Friday's game against the Padres, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. Lux's path toward playing time in the infield is limited behind Trea Turner, Corey Seager and Justin Turner, but he'll make his third career start in the outfield to give Cody Bellinger a breather amid his 0-for-23 slump. If Bellinger continues to struggle at the plate, Lux will likely be in line for increased at-bats in the outfield.www.cbssports.com
