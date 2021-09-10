CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Starting in left field

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Lux is starting in left field in Friday's game against the Padres, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. Lux's path toward playing time in the infield is limited behind Trea Turner, Corey Seager and Justin Turner, but he'll make his third career start in the outfield to give Cody Bellinger a breather amid his 0-for-23 slump. If Bellinger continues to struggle at the plate, Lux will likely be in line for increased at-bats in the outfield.

Long Beach Press-Telegram

Gavin Lux’s return to Dodgers comes with a new position

LOS ANGELES ― Gavin Lux had an interesting couple of weeks at Triple-A. He saw time at four positions and designated hitter. He did not commit an error. And he hit well enough that the Dodgers figured Lux could do something that, as Manager Dave Roberts said Friday, “might spark us.”
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Hoping for a Spark Out of Gavin Lux in the Lineup

At this point in the season, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers are looking anywhere for help in the lineup. Cody Bellinger has been a shell of the MVP player he was in 2019. Billy McKinney is not exactly a big league hitter, and players like Steven Souza or Zach McKinney among others have struggled to move the ball forward, as Doc calls it, consistently.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Gavin Lux reaches base five times for OKC

For the game, Lux hit a home run, double, single and walked twice. Triple-A Oklahoma City After falling behind 4-0, the Dodgers scored nine runs in the fourth and fifth inning as they took down the Isotopes (Rockies) 12-5. Omar Estevez put OKC on the board in the fourth inning with a two-run homer, his sixth of the season.
MLB
Trea Turner
Gavin Lux
Corey Seager
Cody Bellinger
Justin Turner
Dodger Insider

Gavin Lux, Matt Beaty recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City

Gavin Lux and Matt Beaty are back with the big league club. The two left-handed hitters were recalled Friday, while pitcher Andre Jackson was optioned and outfielder Billy McKinney was placed on the injured list with a left hip impingement. Lux is in the starting lineup playing left field for...
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, AJ Pollock, Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers lineup has a few changes on Saturday, with Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux starting after injuries. Taylor was out of the lineup the last six games with a neck injury. His pinch-hit appearance on Friday was his first game action in a week. He starts in center field on Saturday. To his right will be Gavin Lux, back in left field after missing Friday’s game with a right forearm injury.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Sees More Calmness And Confidence In Gavin Lux

Gavin Lux has not had the start to his career that he wanted or expected as one of the former top prospects in all of baseball. The 23-year-old opened the season as the starting second baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers but in 85 games hit .221/.302/.340 before being demoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers’ Gavin Lux injured in pitching machine mishap

It’s not unusual to hear about a hitter suffering an injury after being hit by a pitch. It’s a bit less common to learn that the pitch was thrown by a pitching machine. That, however, is what happened to Dodgers utility player Gavin Lux. Lux may not be able to start any of the weekend’s games against the Cincinnati Reds due to a right forearm contusion he suffered when he was hit by a pitch from the pitching machine.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Scratched Late With Forearm Injury

The Dodgers and Reds kick off a BIG series in Cincinnati tonight that will carry important playoff implications. The 2 squads are battling for different positions given that the Reds are looking for a Wild Card spot, but it’s a big series for LA too. But the Dodgers are still...
MLB
dodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, Reds 1: Max Scherzer cruises as Gavin Lux continues resurgence

—— Scherzer entered his start today with 0.88 ERA in eight excellent starts with the Dodgers that includes a 1.26 FIP. It’s ridiculous, to say the least, and the amazing part is he only continued to get better. Amusingly he wasn’t even at his sharpest early, giving up a walk...
MLB
San Diego Padres
MLB
Baseball
Sports
True Blue LA

Gavin Lux seizes September opportunity with Dodgers

Gavin Lux wasn’t even expected to start this weekend, but he was back in the lineup and continued to seize his opportunity, helping the Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Reds on Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati. Lux was scratched from Friday’s lineup after getting hit by a pitch on...
MLB
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux (forearm) returns to Dodgers' lineup on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux (forearm) is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Lux will man left field after the 23-year old was scratched on Friday with a forearm ailment and Matt Beaty was benched. numberFire's models project Lux to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
TMZ.com

Dodger Stadium Security Manhandles Protestors Who Ran On Field

A couple of protestors didn't get too far with their signs when they ran onto the field during the Dodgers game Wednesday -- 'cause stadium security ragdolled both of them to the ground in seconds. The wild scene all went down in L.A. -- when the Dodgers were playing the...
MLB

