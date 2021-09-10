CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Pennsylvania Woman Missing Over One Week

By Jillian Pikora
 8 days ago
A Lancaster County woman has been missing for over a week.

Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel, 46, of Elizabethtown has not been seen by her family since Aug. 31.

Officers of the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department responded to the report of Gill-Schlegel being missing on Sept. 8.

Gill-Schlegel was last seen leaving Your Place Pizza and Pub in Hershey on Sept. 4 around 7 p.m.

She was driving a dark gray Saturn Aura with Pennsylvania registration plate LNH-4673.

Anyone with information which could assist in locating Nicole Gill-Schlegel please contact the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department at (717) 367-1835, or call your local police or 911.

Lee Miller
7d ago

hopefully shes found..pretty lady...ya know i went into a walmart about 2 months ago to get catnip for my cats..i was dress normal.this guy came back where i was and said to me. i watch you walk in u have a nice body are u single.oh ur so beautiful...i said i was married to a police officer so hed go away.but it didnt do no good..he said things to me it was scarey.so i said i had to go a black couple in the next row over i told them what he was doing they walk me out.....so u never know who is watching you..and i never seen this man in my life or seen him follow me in the store.....ladies girls its not a joke ur not safe any where.

Boo Bob
7d ago

Dark ass times we live these days...Hopefully she only needed a break and bounced for a few days.......hopefully...prayers for this family that they find this queen!!

Lynn Lavango
7d ago

Let’s hope she didn’t meet up with one of these creeps! Women need to be smarter when they are alone. We are too trusting! Not everyone is honest and trustworthy! Hope they find her safe! 🙏🙏🙏for her safe return!!

