Bingham County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Lower Snake River Plain; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain A strong line of thunderstorm outflows will impact portions of west central Teton, southwestern Fremont, Jefferson, Bonneville, Madison and east central Bingham Counties through 500 PM MDT At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorm outflows from Bone, Idaho Falls to Rexburg moving northeast at 25 to 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph creating blowing dust, lightning, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Terreton, Lorenzo, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Parker and Hamer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

