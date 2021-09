Thank the maker — we’re finally getting Star Wars anime. The new anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, premieres nine original animated shorts on Sept. 22 on Disney+. Visions, according to Star Wars, is a showcase of some of the world’s best anime creators with shorts that celebrate the legends of the Star Wars universe while also introducing “unique takes” on galactic storytelling. While Lucasfilm nor Disney have officially confirmed whether Visions is part of the Star Wars canon or not, an article on StarWars.com suggests the series is not part of the canon continuity. The article notes the “storytelling didn’t have to fit in the timeline.”

