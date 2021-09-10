These Pittsburgh-area Republicans oppose vaccine mandates, despite their popular support and historical significance
President Joe Biden announced a vaccine mandate on Sept. 9 that required employers with more than 100 workers to have employees be fully vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. Biden’s action aligns with public opinion, which is strongly in favor of corporate vaccine requirements for employees, but three prominent Pittsburgh-area Republican politicians have taken umbrage with the widely supported policy.www.pghcitypaper.com
