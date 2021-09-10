These Pittsburgh-area Republicans oppose vaccine mandates, despite their popular support and historical significance

With health experts adamant that the only way to stop the coronavirus pandemic is to get more people vaccinated, President Joe Biden announced a six point plan last week to do just that, including vaccine mandates for many American workers. How does this affect you? Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on CNN's State of the Union this morning to discuss why these mandates are necessary to save your life, and how you can stay safe. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO