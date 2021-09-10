CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

These Pittsburgh-area Republicans oppose vaccine mandates, despite their popular support and historical significance

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden announced a vaccine mandate on Sept. 9 that required employers with more than 100 workers to have employees be fully vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. Biden’s action aligns with public opinion, which is strongly in favor of corporate vaccine requirements for employees, but three prominent Pittsburgh-area Republican politicians have taken umbrage with the widely supported policy.

McKnight's

Providers oppose federal vaccine mandate at state hearing

The Missouri Health Care Association came out strongly against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate during a subcommittee hearing, citing concerns that a large chunk of workers could be lost due to the regulation. It is a scenario that is expected to play out in various other statehouses across the country...
HEALTH
Columbia Missourian

Demonstrators oppose vaccine and mask mandates at Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — As around 200 protesters opposing mask and vaccine mandates filled the Capitol rotunda Wednesday, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt vowed to sue the federal government over a pending vaccine mandate. A public hearing was held to discuss statewide implications of the federal vaccine mandate implemented by President...
COLUMBIA, MO
1240 KLYQ

Troy Downing Strongly Urges Vaccination, but Opposes Mandates

Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing released a statement on Friday strongly urging all Montanans to be vaccinated against COVID 19, but stopped short of endorsing a vaccination requirement. “There's been a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases across Montana,” said Commissioner Downing. “This increase is gaining momentum and...
HEALTH
KSN.com

Kansas senators oppose President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kan., released the statements in opposition to President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. “There is no doubt that through the success of American science and ingenuity, the COVID-19 vaccine has provided the best shot at ending the pandemic...
KANSAS STATE
Newsbug.info

Indiana Republicans vow to resist federal vaccine mandates

Top Hoosier Republicans are pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's efforts to bring a close to the COVID-19 pandemic by boosting vaccination rates across the country. Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita said Friday they believe the president has gone too far by pledging to use federal...
INDIANA STATE
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate is not nearly as popular as he seems to think

The Biden administration is relying on the assumption that more people will support than oppose his proposed employer vaccine mandate since there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated. But an early poll shows the president is wrong: His plan to force employers with more than 100 employees to mandate either vaccination or weekly testing is divisive and unconvincing to many.
U.S. POLITICS
kslnewsradio.com

Group opposing business vaccine mandates petitioned Utah lawmakers not to allow them

SALT LAKE CITY — A group opposed to federal vaccine mandates for businesses flooded a legislative committee meeting Wednesday, arguing Utah should pass legislation protecting businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated. The group, Utah Open for Business, argued to the Heath and Human Services Committee that Utah’s economy would...
UTAH STATE
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Curveball" Warning

With health experts adamant that the only way to stop the coronavirus pandemic is to get more people vaccinated, President Joe Biden announced a six point plan last week to do just that, including vaccine mandates for many American workers. How does this affect you? Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on CNN's State of the Union this morning to discuss why these mandates are necessary to save your life, and how you can stay safe. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
nsjonline.com

US Rep Murphy opposes Biden vaccine mandate

RALEIGH – U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy (R-03) announced his opposition to President Joe Biden’s sweeping plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for businesses across the country. “As a physician, I have been a strong proponent of the COVID vaccine since the beginning. I have administered the vaccine myself, and I believe in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. That said, I am completely opposed to a federal mandate requiring COVID vaccination,” Murphy said in a statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS

