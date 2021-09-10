Harold W. Easterday, 94, Paynesville

May 16, 1927 - September 5, 2021. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville for Harold W. Easterday, 94, of Paynesville. Harold passed away peacefully on September 5th at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Bob Kandels will preside. Burial will take place in the Burr Oak Cemetery, Union Grove Township, Meeker County. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday, September 13.