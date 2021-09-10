CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How you can watch the 2021 Met Gala red carpet from home

By Celia Fernandez
 8 days ago

Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 Met Gala.

Doug Peters/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

  • You may not be able to see what happens inside the Met Gala but you can still watch the red carpet.
  • "Live from E!: The 2021 Met Gala" will air on September 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET.
  • Vogue's livestream, hosted by Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer, will also start at 5:30 p.m. ET.
  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Fashion's biggest night is back. But this year, the Met Gala is taking place in September versus the usual first Monday in May.

The 2021 Met Gala will be held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13, at 5:30 p.m. ET, after last year's event was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike previous years, the Met Gala has been split into two parts , with the first event taking place on Monday, and the second expected to be held on May 1, 2022 - the first Monday of the month, as is tradition - according to Vogue.

Although those not on the guest list can't see inside the Met Gala, thankfully you can easily watch the red carpet from home to see what your favorite celebrities are wearing.

Watch the red carpet on E! from 5:30 p.m. ET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0Y1H_0bsaMq3K00
Nina Parker will be one of the cohosts for E!'s red-carpet coverage.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, E! will have E! News' "Nightly Pop" cohost Nina Parker, "Queer Eye's" Karamo Brown, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, journalist Phillip Picardi, stylist June Ambrose, and TV host Naz Perez interviewing celebrities and giving viewers updates about the star-studded guest list.

Or stream the red carpet on Vogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5lkV_0bsaMq3K00
Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer are cohosting the official Vogue livestream on Monday.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Vogue announced that it will have an official livestream of the red-carpet event with hosts Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer interviewing celebrity attendees as they arrive. Vogue's livestream will also be available on its Twitter account .

The event is expected to return with a bang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5wpo_0bsaMq3K00
Lady Gaga attends the Met Gala in 2019.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For this year's Met Gala, the theme is "American Independence" and the event is expected to be a smaller and more intimate affair to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute's exhibit, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

The co-chairs are Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman with the honorary chairs being Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, the designer Tom Ford, and Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram.

The guest list is also expected to be full of high-profile names, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga, and Kylie Jenner , according to WWD.

Read the original article on Insider

#Carpet#Ap#The Met Gala#Getty Images Vogue#Twitter#The Costume Institute#Wwd
Insider

