How to be ready for offline work with a Chromebook
Adjust a few settings, install an extension, select files and you can work without an internet connection on a Chromebook. Chromebooks are designed to work best with an internet connection. Start your system, open the Chrome browser and all the resources of the web are yours to access. Google designed Chromebooks to be fast, secure and simple to use. System updates that install with a restart are measured in seconds.www.techrepublic.com
Comments / 0