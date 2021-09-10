CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Westerleigh, Port Richmond and New Springville streets to be paved next week

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 8 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation will conduct daytime and nighttime paving efforts throughout the borough next week. The work may cause temporary road closures. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved are posted in advance. If a car is not moved, the city will tow it around the corner or to the next closest block without construction. If there is a change in the schedule or if notices can’t be posted ahead of time, the contractor will verbally inform residents of the need to move their cars.

Paving schedule for Staten Island streets next week

Cops: Worker threatened with knife in robbery of 7-Eleven in Richmond Valley

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- Police are investigating a knife-point robbery at a Richmond Valley 7-Eleven store Friday night. At around 11:35 p.m., police responded to a report of a commercial knife-point robbery at 15 Page Ave. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a 51-year-old male complainant who reported that an unknown white male grabbed him from behind, placed a knife to his neck and demanded money, according to a statement from a NYPD spokeswoman.
It's back to school and back to congested roadways in NYC: Staten Islanders, send us your traffic stories!

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Staten Island public students are now back on campus, returning to their classrooms for the first day of school earlier this week, parents and other drivers throughout the borough must now endure brutal back-to-school traffic not seen since before the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
FDNY battles house fire in Stapleton

STATEN ISLAND, NY. — The FDNY responded to reports of a house fire in Stapleton Saturday evening. According to emergency radio transmissions, the fire was reported around 5:19 p.m. at 20 Prince St., due to a blaze that started in the basement. At the scene, fire trucks lined the street,...
Politics
