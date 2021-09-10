CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Ariela Weinberg Finally Asks: Did Biniyam Shibre Cheat?

By Simon Delott
The Hollywood Gossip
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, three is a crowd. At least, that's how Biniyam Shibre feels when Ariela Weinberg's ex comes to visit. In an apparent attempt at revenge, he invites his ex -- the one whose booty he plays like the drums -- to dinner.

www.thehollywoodgossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 KFMB

'90 Day Fiancé': Biniyam Meets Ariela's Ex-Husband for the First Time and Is Extremely Jealous

Biniyam finally met Ariela's ex-husband, Leandro, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. While the two were cordial, Biniyam definitely showed his jealous side. Biniyam has expressed concerns over Ariela and Leandro's still close relationship. Ariela married Leandro when she was 19 years old and they were married for 10 years. She said they divorced because she was "immature" when they were married, and she wanted to travel the world instead of settling down. The two are still very close and on the day of his arrival to Ethiopia to visit, Ariela was visibly nervous. Biniyam also didn't like that she dressed up more than usual, and got even more upset when she didn't wear her engagement ring to the nail salon. Biniyam asked if she was ashamed of him, and even ran back home from the salon to get the ring so she could put it on.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Victor McLean

90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Corey and Evelin Are Already Married!!. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 3 shows a surprise wedding, secrets being kept, and exposes a cheater. Ellie Rose Cries After Victor McLean Slammed by Category 5 Hurricane. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Freddie Combs, Former X-Factor Favorite, Dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a beloved contestant on Season 2 of The X-Factor who inspired viewers via his incredible weight loss journey and unexpected vocal chord range, died last Friday at a hospital in Florida. He was 49 years old. TMZ confirmed this sad piece of news today after speaking with Freddie's...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip

Matt James to Rachael Kirkconnell: I'm Sorry I Betrayed You!

Both on screen and social media, we've all seen Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's ups and downs. From a major Bachelor scandal early this year to their on-again, off-again relationship since, there's no hiding their private lives. So when Matt admits to a "mistake" that he recently made in his...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenelle Evans Lashes Out at Haters: I'm Still as Rich as Ever, Y'all!

It's been over two years since Jenelle Evans got fired from Teen Mom 2, and for the entirety of that time, she's been documenting the deterioration of her circumstances via Instagram and TikTok. Now, despite the hefty paychecks she was receiving during her last few years as a reality star,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy