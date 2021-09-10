Boruto Shows Off Koji's Sage Mode Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations showed off Kashin Koji's own Sage Mode power with the newest episode of the anime series! The anime is now entering an intense new phase of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and it's taking the Kawaki saga in an unexpected new direction. With the previous episode of the series revealing that Naruto Uzumaki and the others will be dealing with yet another powerful Otsutsuki threat after so long, but it was far from the only major revelation that fans had gotten with the previous episode either. Kara's just full of major secrets.comicbook.com
Comments / 0