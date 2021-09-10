Boruto Shows Off Koji's Sage Mode Power

Dragon Ball Super has confirmed Monaito's history together with Granolah! The Granolah the Survivor arc continues with the newest chapters of the manga release of the series, and Granolah himself remains the most curious addition to the series' canon in quite some time. Not only did he bring with him another entire race that was once wiped out by Freeza and the Saiyans, but the fighter himself was teased as being far more complicated than anyone could have initially expected. Making matters even more interesting was that this fighter had a small connection to the Namekians as well.

COMICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO