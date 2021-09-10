CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Boruto Shows Off Koji's Sage Mode Power

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations showed off Kashin Koji's own Sage Mode power with the newest episode of the anime series! The anime is now entering an intense new phase of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and it's taking the Kawaki saga in an unexpected new direction. With the previous episode of the series revealing that Naruto Uzumaki and the others will be dealing with yet another powerful Otsutsuki threat after so long, but it was far from the only major revelation that fans had gotten with the previous episode either. Kara's just full of major secrets.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Shows Off Clea's Abilities

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has provided players with a look at the stat card for Clea, which is set to be introduced to the game later this year. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games, the maker of Marvel: Crisis Protocol and several other miniatures games, released the stat cards for Clea, who is part of an upcoming series of releases tied to the mystic side of the Marvel Universe. Clea will be packaged with her sometimes-lover Doctor Strange and will serve as a low-cost character with a mix of battlefield control abilities and attacks that deal special conditions.
COMICS
ComicBook

Boruto Cliffhanger Teases Naruto's Cross-Universe Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime is moving at lightning speed to catch up with the current events of the manga, as one of the biggest battles of the Shonen franchise is set to arrive with Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto staring down the full power of the leader of the Kara Organization in Isshiki, the true power behind Jigen. With the fight between Kashin Koji and Jigen resulting in the head of the nefarious collective being forced to burn through his Karma and give his body over to the all-powerful Otsutsuki member, a big cross universe battle is about to begin.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Fight is Now Crunchyroll's Most Viewed

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series has featured some of the most epic fights we've seen in Masashi Kishimoto's shonen series, and one of the battles has become the most-watched anime scene viewed on Crunchyroll. That fight is between Naruto, Sasuke, and the Otsutsuki being known as Momoshiki. This is...
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Reveals Sasuke's Deadly Teacher-Student Promise to Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared quite the deadly teacher and student promise between Sasuke Uchiha and Boruto Uzumaki with the newest episode of the series! Ever since Amado and Kashin Koji enacted their secret plan against Jigen, it's been a fairly intense affair for the Hidden Leaf Village. It was revealed during the fight between Koji and Jigen that Jigen was actually the host body for a new Otsutsuki threat. Now that threat has made itself known in full following that fight, and this new Otsutsuki has set his sights directly on Kawaki with the intent of making him a new host.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sage#Naruto Next Generations#Boruto En#Twitter
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Takes on Android 18's Tournament of Power Look

One awesome Dragon Ball Super cosplay is taking on Android 18's Tournament of Power makeover head on! While the manga release for the series has continued far beyond where the anime came to an end, fans of the franchise hold the anime's final arc in quite a high regard. The Tournament of Power brought some of the most memorable fights to the anime's run overall, and had some pretty huge moments for every character involved in Universe 7's teams. This included the surprising showing out for the Androids 17 and 18 throughout the arc.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Confirms Monaito's History With Granolah

Dragon Ball Super has confirmed Monaito's history together with Granolah! The Granolah the Survivor arc continues with the newest chapters of the manga release of the series, and Granolah himself remains the most curious addition to the series' canon in quite some time. Not only did he bring with him another entire race that was once wiped out by Freeza and the Saiyans, but the fighter himself was teased as being far more complicated than anyone could have initially expected. Making matters even more interesting was that this fighter had a small connection to the Namekians as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Teases the Advent of Super Saiyan 4 Rose

One of the biggest recent additions to the world of Super Dragon Ball Heroes was a new transformation that was unleashed by Goku Black, the doppelganger to the Z Fighter who was born thanks to the "Mortal Elimination Plan" put into practice by the rogue Kaioshin known as Zamasu. With the spin-off series diving into characters and elements from the franchise's past, while also adding new stories to the franchise, the latest episode of the anime took things up a notch with Goku Black's Super Saiyan 3 Rose form as well as hinted at an upcoming power-up.
COMICS
ComicBook

Boruto Promo Shares First Look at Naruto's Next Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared the first look at Naruto Uzumaki's next major form with the promo for the next episode! The Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga has reached a climatic apex in the anime, and now Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto are all now poised to face off the powerful new threat of Isshiki Otsutsuki. After learning about the Karma power and why Isshiki is searching for Kawaki so badly, these three know what they need to do in order to put a stop to yet another Otsutsuki Clan member. They need to pull out all the stops.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Sparkles With Levi Cleaning Products

Attack On Titan is definitely one of the darkest anime franchises running today, though the series created by Hajime Isayama has found several opportunities to throw in some levity when it comes to the Scout Regiment and their battles against the nation of Marley. In a recent collaborating with Hydro AG, a cleaning products company in Japan, one of the best memes from the history of Attack On Titan returned via Captain Levi and the obsession that the Titan killer had with cleaning, which had him sporting quite the unique get-up during the story of the Survey Corps.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball's Freeza To Arrive In Japan Via 3-D Billboard

There is perhaps no more recognizable villain in the history of the Dragon Ball franchise than Freeza, the alien despot responsible for the destruction of the Planet Vegeta and the catalyst that allowed Goku to reach the level of Super Saiyan for the first time during Dragon Ball Z. With Dragon Ball Super bringing Freeza back from the grave twice, his latest appearance in the anime series was the most recent film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, in which the villain attempted to eliminate Goku and Vegeta by putting them right in front of the Legendary Super Saiyan.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Travels To Obito's Tragic Past

Obito is easily one of the most tragic villains in the history of Masashi Kishimoto's epic Shonen franchise, Naruto, and during the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden, he helped in forming the villainous rogues looking to take control of the world in the Akatsuki. With Obito re-imagining himself as the villain Tobi, working in unison with Madara Uchiha in the shadows to assist in making the dreams of the Otsutsuki come true, long gone are the days when the member of the Uchiha Clan was attempting to protect the Hidden Leaf Village alongside his teammates in Kakashi and Rin.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Promises Season 2 Update Soon

Demon Slayer's second season is set to land later this fall, following the insane success of the Shonen franchise's first feature-length film in Mugen Train, with the franchise having yet to reveal just when the Entertainment District Arc will arrive on the small screen. However, it seems that next week might change things with the series promising to give fans a major update for the return of the anime series, which will see Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu dealing with the ramifications of their adventure aboard the runaway train and their encounter with the Flame Hashira Rengoku.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy