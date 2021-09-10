CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas attorney general sues six school districts over mask mandates

By Celine Castronuovo
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLLQG_0bsaMNtb00

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) announced Friday that he was taking legal action against six school districts who have imposed mask mandates in violation of Gov. Greg Abbott ’s (R) ban on the requirements.

The lawsuits add to the continued legal battles Abbott and Paxton have engaged in with local school districts that have issued mask mandates to combat the spread of COVID-19, especially amid the surge of the highly contagious delta variant.

Friday’s lawsuits cover mask mandates issued by the Richardson, Round Rock, Galveston, Elgin, Spring and Sherman Independent School Districts.

Paxton’s office said in its announcement of the lawsuits that it would be filing additional complaints should “school districts and other governmental entities continue to defy state law.”

“Not only are superintendents across Texas openly violating state law, but they are using district resources — that ought to be used for teacher merit raises or other educational benefits — to defend their unlawful political maneuvering,” Paxton said in a statement.

He added, “If districts choose to spend their money on legal fees, they must do so knowing that my office is ready and willing to litigate these cases.”

“I have full confidence that the courts will side with the law – not acts of political defiance,” Paxton said.

The six school districts are among the dozens of entities that the attorney general’s office has listed as being “non-compliant” with Abbott’s executive order.

The GOP governor has defended the mask mandate ban, arguing that the measure does not prohibit students from wearing masks, but defends parents' authority to make the decision for their own children.

Last month, the Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Abbott and blocked temporary restraining orders from district courts that had allowed local governments entities to defy the governor’s mask mandate ban.

The state’s high court once again defended Abbott’s executive order in another ruling later in the month, blocking Bexar County from continuing to enforce its masking requirements in schools.

However, districts across the Lone Star State have continued to fight back, including the Lockhart Independent School District, whose Board of Trustees voted last weekend to require masks for all students, staff, parents and visitors while in school buildings and on buses.

Abbott has been joined in his fight against local mask mandates by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who had his own statewide mask mandate ban reinstated Friday by the 1st District Court of Appeals.

President Biden has vowed to take action to prevent Republican governors from enforcing bans on COVID-19 protocols in schools, saying in remarks at the White House on Thursday, “if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Education
FOX 13 News

Utah AG threatens lawsuit over Biden's vaccine mandates

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joined 23 other attorneys general in warning of potential litigation over President Biden's vaccine mandates for businesses. The letter calls the idea "disastrous and counterproductive." It threatens a lawsuit if the president does not reverse course on plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing at businesses with over 100 employees, utilizing federal workplace safety rules.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Greg Abbott
Deerfield News

Federal Judge Strikes Down DeSantis Anti Riot Law-Governor Loses Second Case In As Many Weeks

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just days after another court ruled Florida’s Governor cannot enforce his Anti-Mask laws another court has enjoined his Anti Riot law. Federal Judge Mark Walker has enjoined Florida’s Anti-Riot law which Desantis signed into law to prevent black life matters protests. Just a few weeks ago when Cuban Americans were protesting in Miami, no local police or FHP Florida’s state police arrested any protestors who had closed down the Palmetto Expressway in Miami. DeSantis known for his shenanigans and Trumpiness has just lost two major legal battles. While he will appeal, getting injunctive relief overturned is not an easy thing to do. Below are the 4 things needed to receive a TRO or a Preliminary Injunction. The two most important are irreparable and the likelihood of success on the merits.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#District Courts#Lawsuits#Gop#The Texas Supreme Court#Board Of Trustees#District Court Of Appeals#Republican#The White House
Click2Houston.com

‘You can’t have it both ways’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vows to fight Biden administration over Texas abortion law

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) is the guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the Texas abortion law is mis-placed. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the Texas law (allowing private citizens to act as plaintiffs via lawsuits) as a scheme to nullify the U.S. Constitution. “I actually thought he was talking about Biden’s vaccination plan”, Patrick said. “Because you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say the government cannot intercede in these matters when government, to suit themselves on the vaccinations, is interceding on private matters.
TEXAS STATE
whtc.com

South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down city’s school mask mandate

(Reuters) – South Carolina’s Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a school mask mandate in the state’s capital city in the midst of its largest surge in COVID-19 cases since last winter. In the latest of several such legal cases across a nation where cultural and political clashes have erupted...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

339K+
Followers
37K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy