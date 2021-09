CHESHIRE — Superintendent of School Jeff Solan made his way over to Doolittle School on Sept. 2, just about the time a game of kickball had broken out among the students. Though classes technically resumed in Cheshire two days prior, the start of the new school year was delayed at Doolittle after the detection of mold forced the school to close for two days. That meant Thursday was the first time all Cheshire students were officially back.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO