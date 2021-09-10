CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louie Lynn Edges Amin Jahanzeb With Technical Split Decision

By Ron Lewis
Boxing Scene
Cover picture for the articleAfter an injury to IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards saw Saturday night’s bill scrapped, Louie Lynn turned out to be the main attraction as Friday night’s warm-up prospects show by Queensberry Promotions became the only show of the week at the Copper Box in East London, but he will have gone home a relieved man after winning a split technical decision against Amin Jahanzeb in their featherweight ten-rounder.

