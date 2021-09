Carthage coach Brian Crigger told his runners he wasn’t worried about their times on a hot, dusty day Tuesday in Monett. “I just wanted to see them get out and compete and run tough and I think they did,” Crigger said. “I was pleased with how they worked together as a team. They executed the plan so we’ve still got work to do but we’re definitely going in the right direction right now.”

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO