CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

All Afghan 2020 Olympians and Paralympians Out of Country

By Torrey Hart
swimswam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Afghan athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are now “outside the country,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. Two potential 2022 Winter Olympians, as well as a “significant number of other members of the Olympic community in Afghanistan” have...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Pope Francis encourages countries to take in Afghan refugees

Pope Francis on Sunday encouraged countries to take in Afghan refugees who are trying to escape the oppressive Taliban regime, saying they should be able to “live with dignity.”. “In these moments of upheaval, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them,” Francis, 84,...
IMMIGRATION
kurv.com

After Escape, Afghan Director Mourns Her ‘lost country’

(AP) — Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat watched with fascination as Taliban fighters took over her city, and terrified crowds animated the streets. But as an Afghan woman, she knew: It was time to flee. After her family’s harrowing escape from Kabul Airport, Sadat is now warning world governments not to recognize the Taliban government.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
Telegraph

Desperate Afghans using 'WhatsApp Dunkirk' to find other ways out of the country

Afghans trying desperately to escape the new Taliban regime are relying on a network of contacts across the world to find alternative ways out of the country after the airport closed. Composed of former soldiers, ex-diplomats, businessmen and friends of Afghanistan, those in the networks worked tirelessly to coordinate between...
AFGHANISTAN
dallassun.com

Afghan territory should not be used to attack any country:

New York [US] September 10 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Thursday said that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts by the Taliban. He also said...
POLITICS
New York Post

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani defends fleeing country

The former Afghan president, who fled the country and deserted his people when the Taliban marched into Kabul, said he ​made a run for it to “keep the guns silent.”. Ashraf Ghani said he decided to leave at the urging of palace security officials who feared his presence could spark “horrific street-to-street fighting” like Kabul saw during the civil war in the 1990s.​
WORLD
POPSUGAR

3-Time Paralympian Melissa Stockwell Learned That Despite It All, "You Can Surprise Yourself"

Melissa Stockwell didn't quite know what the outcome would be when she readied herself on the Tokyo Paralympic triathlon course, preparing to compete in her third-ever Games. Regardless, she was happy — and beat the odds — to be there. Half a decade prior, at Rio 2016, she won a bronze medal. Now, a bike accident that fractured her back eight weeks before the Paralympics meant that Stockwell anticipated her performance wouldn't be her fastest. "It was just more about doing everything I could to have the best race that I could have to be proud of it," she told POPSUGAR.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Paralympians#Reuters#Ioc#American#Taliban#Abc
swimswam.com

Matt Sates Set For 12 Events At South African SC C’ships

SCM (25m) Although we’re waiting on official start lists for this week’s South African Short Course Championships, we know that close to 300 swimmers will be descending upon the GC Jolliffee Pool beginning tomorrow. Spanning through Sunday, September 19th, the elite event is being hosted by the city of Pietermaritzburg, with potential FINA Short Course World Championships roster spots on the line.
WORLD
olympics.com

Olympians Dhanalakshmi Sekar, Arokia Rajiv opt out of National Open athletics

Olympians Dhanalakshmi Sekar and Arokia Rajiv have decided not to take part in next week’s National Open Athletics Championships, reported The New Indian Express. The National Open Athletics Championships will take place from September 15-19 at Warangal, Telangana. Both runners - along with fellow Olympians Subha Venkatesan and Naganathan Pandi...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Schoenmaker Earns Additional Monetary Reward From Olympic Sponsor

South Africa's Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker will be receiving another reward for her world record-breaking performance in Tokyo this past July. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. South Africa’s Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker will be receiving another reward for her world record-breaking performance in Tokyo this past July. In addition...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

2021 China National Games’ Swimming Action Starts On September 19th

LCM (50m) The 14th edition of the China National Games is underway in Shaanxi, as the opening ceremony kicked off today, Wednesday, September 15th. Although aquatic athletes to the tune of Wang Shun and Zhang Yufei are participating in the formalities as flag bearer and torch relay participant, respectively, their swimming events do not begin until Sunday, September 19th.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

WADA Declares Eight Anti-Doping Organizations Non-Compliant

The national agencies from Montenegro, Romania, Thailand, Korea, Indonesia and the German Community of Belgium were among those declared non-compliant. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) declared eight anti-doping organizations non-compliant during the organization’s Executive Committee (ExCo) meeting on Tuesday in Istanbul, Turkey. The ExCo followed the recommendation made by WADA‘s...
SPORTS
Physics World

Afghan scientists fear for the future in war-torn country

Calls have been made to help scientists in Afghanistan after the country was plunged into chaos in August when the Taliban regime took power in the war-torn country. Universities and other educational institutions have already closed their doors and science education has ground to a halt. Some scientists have even fled abroad, believing themselves to be direct targets of the Taliban.
SCIENCE
swimswam.com

Schooling & Quah’s SGP Military Service Deferments End

Singaporean swimming aces Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen have had their mandatory national military duties deferred up until now. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Singaporean swimming aces Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen have had their mandatory national military duties deferred up until now. However, the Olympians...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Latest: Pakistan, Iran leaders meet on Afghanistan

The Latest on Afghanistan:ISLAMABAD --- Pakistan’s prime minister has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan The Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting in Tajikistan’s city of Dushanbe. The discussion centered on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.Khan is visiting Tajikistan to participate in the meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated organization. Afghanistan's future has dominated the summit. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month. So far Pakistan, like other countries, has not recognized the new government. Pakistan says any such decision will be announced after consultation with the world community.According to the statement, Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghanistan's security, humanitarian and economic situation. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

England move up to third in Fifa world rankings

England have moved into the top three of the Fifa rankings for the first time in nine years following their results during the September international break.Having sat fourth in the standings since April 2019, the Three Lions leapfrogged world champions France to move up to third in the list released on Thursday.Belgium remain top-ranked with Brazil still in second but Gareth Southgate’s side are now in the top three, matching their best-ever position within the ranking system.They held onto third place for August and September in 2012 under Roy Hodgson and have now amassed enough points to regain a spot...
FIFA
The Independent

Adam Peaty interview: ‘My obsession with sport and progression is unhealthy – I needed a rest’

In the months before Tokyo, Adam Peaty experienced something new and a little unnerving. Unlike the build-up to his first Olympics in Rio, he experienced days when he didn’t want to get out of bed at 6am to train, or force down his 8,000 calories, or feel his muscles burn in the gym. There were times when he didn’t want to swim any more. Peaty had always been absorbed by what he calls “the pursuit of excellence”. He saw pain as an occupational hazard, a temporary side-effect that dissipated and left behind a minuscule gain. That’s how he knew he...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy