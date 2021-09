The ability to sustain long drives that end in touchdowns can set a team apart on any given day. On Saturday, Long Branch was able to do just that against Freehold Borough. The Green Wave put together a seven-minute touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to score their final touchdown of the afternoon. Long Branch did it all on the ground and converted three times on third down -- led by a dominant performance up front.

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO