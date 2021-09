Headline Story: FARGO — After winning six of their last seven games, the Red River Roughriders traveled across the river to take on the Moorhead Spuds. Moorhead was able to jump to a 1-0 lead in the first half after Ben Colborn made his way towards the box, followed up his first shot attempt to find the back on the net. The Spuds were able to shutout the Roughriders 4-0, to pick up their third win of the season. Read the full story here.

FARGO, ND ・ 10 DAYS AGO