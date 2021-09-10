CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra (LUNA) kickstarts $150 million ‘Project Dawn’ to bolster cross-chain ecosystem

Cover picture for the articleTerraform Labs (TFL), a team behind the algorithmically-governed stablecoin platform Terra, recently announced the launching of the blockchain’s new funding initiative dubbed Project Dawn. The $150 million fund is supposed to bolster “critical infrastructure improvements,” while further advancing inter-blockchain communication. Cosmos contributor org. “The staggering growth rate has highlighted the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
