Alabama man dies of cardiac event after 43 hospitals with full ICUs turned him away

By Hadley Hitson, Montgomery Advertiser
 8 days ago

The family of a man who died of heart issues in Mississippi is asking people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 after 43 hospitals across three states were unable to accept him because of full cardiac ICUs.

Ray Martin DeMonia died last week in Meridian, Mississippi. He was three days shy of his 74th birthday and a well-known native in Cullman, Alabama, his family said.

DeMonia suffered from a cardiac event, and emergency staff at Cullman Regional Medical Center had to bring him to the nearest available bed, which was nearly 200 miles away at a Mississippi hospital.

In his obituary , DeMonia’s family urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies,” the obituary read. “He would not want any other family to go through what his did.”

“Ray DeMonia was like no other,” his obituary read.

Ray Martin DeMonia, 73, of Cullman died on Sept. 1, 2021. Contributed

DeMonia spent 40 years in the antiques business in Alabama.

As of Thursday, there are 60 more ICU patients in Alabama than there are beds, and 51% of those patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. has recorded more than 40.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 655,800 deaths. Cases have surged in areas across the country in recent months due to the delta variant of the virus.

Hadley Hitson covers the rural South for the Montgomery Advertiser and Report for America. She can be reached at hhitson@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama man dies of cardiac event after 43 hospitals with full ICUs turned him away

Comments / 979

Jason DeCarlucci
7d ago

Should we have open borders allowing infected people to just come in? Did busing and flying these illegals all over our country help increase the surge? How come no one is asking that question? How come illegals are not immediately vaccinated?

Reply(128)
251
oh noh
7d ago

Yall, this has nothing to do with the number of beds. It has to do with the number of ICU specialist, physicians, and nurses. There aren't enough physicians to fill the need for all the people so they tell them the beds are full. My aunt works in the ICU at a hospital in one of the biggest cities in my state and she said the beds aren't that much more full than they were 3 years ago, but they've lost a lot of staff since then and haven't refilled the positions. She said this is a surging issue amongst hospitals around the US.

Reply(72)
202
McDee12
7d ago

Do you really believe that all 40+ hospitals were overcrowded? I have big doubt that they were trying all of those hospitals. This is a first article for unvaxxed to feel guilty. I would say, bring Novavax to the US as it was promised and many of unvaxxed will change their status to vaxxed. I would be first in line. So far, US found “production” errors in Novavax. And for some reason Moderna with real problems in production (recall, Japanese returned 1.5 mln vials because of steel and rubber contaminants) is still available. This should make a quality control to be aware but not!!! How to trust the government, Faucci, fda, cdc, nih…? I feel sad for that man, biggest condolences to the family.

Reply(67)
170
