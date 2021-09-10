Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 16:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Twin Falls, northwestern Jerome, southeastern Elmore, east central Owyhee and Gooding Counties through 530 PM MDT At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Winter Camp Butte to Buhl. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Twin Falls, Buhl, Filer and Magic Valley Regional Airport around 440 PM MDT. Wendell and Hagerman around 450 PM MDT. Jerome, Hammett, Deadman Flat and Twentymile Butte around 500 PM MDT. Glenns Ferry and Gooding around 510 PM MDT. Blair Trail Reservoir and King Hill around 520 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH