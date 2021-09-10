CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ada County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 16:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Twin Falls, northwestern Jerome, southeastern Elmore, east central Owyhee and Gooding Counties through 530 PM MDT At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Winter Camp Butte to Buhl. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Twin Falls, Buhl, Filer and Magic Valley Regional Airport around 440 PM MDT. Wendell and Hagerman around 450 PM MDT. Jerome, Hammett, Deadman Flat and Twentymile Butte around 500 PM MDT. Glenns Ferry and Gooding around 510 PM MDT. Blair Trail Reservoir and King Hill around 520 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Camas County, ID
County
Jerome County, ID
City
Gooding, ID
County
Twin Falls County, ID
County
Boise County, ID
City
Hammett, ID
City
Hagerman, ID
City
Buhl, ID
County
Gooding County, ID
County
Owyhee County, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
County
Elmore County, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Boise Mountains#16 23 00#17 30 00#Doppler
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy