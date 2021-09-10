Missouri governor considering special session to fight Biden's vaccine mandate

© getty

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) is considering holding a special legislative session to fight President Biden 's new rule mandating COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for employers with 100 or more employees.

Parson said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that his state will oppose the Biden administration's plan and alluded to the possibility of a special session.

“I don’t plan on letting that happen in Missouri,” Parson told the local newspaper. “I think the president is totally wrong on the policy he’s setting forth.”

Parson is already facing calls to hold a special session from some GOP lawmakers in his state, the City Star reports. Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R) tweeted that the state's legislature should act "ASAP."

Parson's comments come as his state battles an uptick in coronavirus cases. Missouri on Friday reported 2,544 new cases, 20 new deaths and an increase of 74 hospitalizations, according to The Associated Press.

Fifty-three percent of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri have received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden's new vaccine requirement for workers could affect nearly 80 million employees, and if a business fails to comply with the rule it could face fines of up to $14,000 for each violation.

"This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you — the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love,” Biden said during a speech Thursday at the White House where he announced the order. “My job as president is to protect all Americans.”