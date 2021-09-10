CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Offshore Oil Port Resumes Full Operations Nearly Two Weeks After Ida

By Reuters
gcaptain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) – The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest U.S. privately owned deepwater crude terminal, has fully reopened its marine operations for imports and exports, a spokesperson said on Friday. The facility closed on Aug. 28 ahead of Hurricane Ida, which caused extensive damages to U.S....

gcaptain.com

ENVIRONMENT
