Butte County, ID

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 12:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT JEFFERSON...EASTERN BUTTE...NORTHWESTERN MADISON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT The outflow from strong storms which prompted the warning have moved north. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Gusty winds are still possible. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Southwest Fremont, North central Jefferson and Central Clark counties until 5 PM MDT.

