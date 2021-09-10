CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bryant cheered in Wrigley return, Giants win 5th in row

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuCgY_0bsaIYDW00

Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send the San Francisco Giants over the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Friday for their fifth straight win.

The Giants, who entered 2 ½ games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, improved to a major league-best 91-50.

It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run homer that put San Francisco ahead. Belt connected for a two-run drive later in the inning.

While all eyes were on Bryant in this one, Belt has been fueling the Giants during their most recent surge.

The 33-year-old first baseman added a double and two walks, giving him eight hits in 17 at-bats his last four games.

“I don’t know if I can get more confident than I am right now,” Belt deadpanned. “I just named myself captain."

Belt apparently proclaimed himself captain of the club on recent flight. Longoria joking responded by taping a “C” on the front of Belt’s jersey before Friday’s game — and Belt wore it while reaching base four times.

“I wasn't going to wear it, but everybody thought that I should,” Belt said.

Not only is Belt swinging a hot bat, Longoria is picking up the pace, too, as the Giants roll toward the finish.

“I think I'm in a pretty good spot,” Longoria said. “I think I need a few more high-leverage at-bats.”

Rookie Frank Schwindel hit a solo drive for the Cubs, giving him 12 homers and seven in the last 11 games. Chicago lost for just the second time in 10 games.

Bryant was traded to the Giants for two prospects at the July 30 deadline as the rebuilding Cubs unloaded marquee stars who were set to become free agents after this season. The 29-year-old got a standing ovation from the crowd of 29,439 during a pregame video tribute and again before his first inning at-bat.

The slugger was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015, then the NL MVP in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series to end a 108-year championship drought. In this one, Bryant went 0 for 3 with a walk, run and struck out swinging twice.

“There was a lot going on in terms of emotions,” Bryant said. “It was pretty hard to contain it all.”

“It kind of got the best of me and it was kind of hard to play baseball after that," he said.

Longoria hit a full-count fastball from Trevor Megill (1-1) high into the bleachers in left-center for his 11th homer and first since Aug. 17. The third baseman, who returned last week from a bruised right hand, added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Belt tagged Michael Rucker for his 22nd homer, a shot to the basket in left. LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits and an RBI.

San Francisco’s Dominic Leone opened with two perfect innings on a bullpen day, and the Giants used eight pitchers in a combined two-hitter. Camilo Doval (2-1) got the final out of the sixth for the win.

Kyle Hendricks allowed one run on four hits over six innings in a no-decision. He struck out four, walked two and was back in form after three rocky starts when he had a 10.13 ERA over 16 innings.

“It was good to see him back to being the way he normally is,” said bench coach Andy Green, who is running the team with manager David Ross out after a positive COVID-19 test. “It was good to see him be him."

Schwindel gave the Cubs home runs in 16 straight games, one short of the team record set in 1998.

LOVE FOR KB

After watching the video tribute while standing in front of the Giants dugout, Bryant strolled to home plate for handshakes and hugs with Cubs owner Tom Ricketts and other team officials.

The Cubs presented Bryant with a 2016 World Series championship pennant and a replica No. 17 panel – his uniform number in Chicago — from Wrigley Field’s vintage center-field scoreboard.

The crowd cheered again when he struck out to end the inning first inning.

Bryant told reporters he got a voicemail message from Ricketts when he was traded, but he said things were so hectic — the Cubs were in Washington — that he never returned the call.

CHAT ’EM UP

With Longoria back in the lineup at third, the versatile Bryant played left field — where he hoped to resume friendly banter with fans in the bleachers.

ROSTER MOVE

The Cubs placed LHP Adam Morgan on the bereavement list before the game and recalled RHP pitcher Tommy Nance from Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler said OF Alex Dickerson (right hamstring strain) would be sent on a rehab assignment after Friday’s game. … INF Donovan Solano (COVID-19 ) ran the bases on Friday. ... Wilmer Flores (left hamstring strain) is expected to rejoin the team on Sunday.

Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to throw a bullpen session in the next few days, Green said.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Kevin Gausman (13-5, 2.58) faces Cubs RHP Zach Davies (6-10, 5.16) on Saturday afternoon.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Kris Bryant, wife make cookies for stadium workers in return to Wrigley Field

Kris Bryant will never forget where his Major League Baseball career began and all the people that played a role in his rise to stardom. In his return to Wrigley Field on Friday, the former Chicago Cubs outfielder and his wife Jessica made cookies for stadium staff before he returned to the field as a member of the opposing San Francisco Giants.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ricketts
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Homer
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Alex Dickerson
Person
Dominic Leone
Chico Enterprise-Record

Belt’s big day overshadows Bryant’s return, SF Giants have seventh five-game win streak of ’21

CHICAGO — Before Brandon Belt buttoned up his gray road jersey on Friday at Wrigley Field, Evan Longoria added an unusual accessory to his teammate’s uniform. Multiple pieces of black electrical tape were used to create a “C” where a captain’s patch would typically be stitched on a uniform, which was an unusual sight for a Giants team that hasn’t had an official team captain since Darrell Evans and Jack Clark in the 1980s.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Kris Bryant: Productive in win

Bryant went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Cubs. The 29-year-old played the full game Sunday after leaving Saturday's game with wrist soreness. Bryant was able to score the decisive run when he darted home on a wild pitch in the seventh inning. He sports a .268/.353/.495 slash line with 24 home runs, 66 RBI, 80 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 516 plate appearances. Bryant is locked in as San Francisco's primary right fielder, but he's also picked up time around the diamond as a versatile defender.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: The Static Lineup

The Chicago Cubs are welcoming Kris Bryant and the San Francisco Giants to town later this afternoon, and they’re rolling with their new-normal lineup post deadline. Check it out. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael Ortega, CF. 2. Frank Schwindel, 1B. 3. Ian Happ, LF. 4. Willson Contreras, C. 5. Patrick...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley#The San Francisco Giants#The Chicago Cubs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Nl Mvp#Triple A Iowa#Trainer S Room#Next Giants
ABC News

Harper homers, rallies Phils from 7 down in 17-8 win vs Cubs

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper keeps earning those “MVP!” chants in Philly. Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed the Philadelphia Phillies’ 17-8 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night with a three-run homer in the seventh.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago White Sox are handling Carlos Rodón with kid gloves — and for good reason with the playoffs looming

Barring some unforeseen occurrence, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón figures to be slotted into Game 3 of the Division Series against the Houston Astros, behind Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. And before that Oct. 10th game, he’ll have plenty of rest. The playoff picture is all but set for the Sox, but the rotation is still a guessing game. The only thing we know for sure is the White ...
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

398K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy