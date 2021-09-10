Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Elko County through 400 PM PDT At 330 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Oasis, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oasis, Silver Zone Pass, and Interstate-80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0