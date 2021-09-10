CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pep Guardiola offers support to Arsène Wenger over World Cup proposals

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes there should be a fair debate over the idea of holding the World Cup every two years.

Pep Guardiola believes a World Cup every two years could be good for the game and would welcome a fair debate over the issue.

Fifa’s head of global development, Arsène Wenger, the former Arsenal manager, has put forward proposals to hold the global showpiece biennially.

The plans have been met with strong opposition in some quarters, with the Uefa president, Aleksander Ceferin, suggesting European countries could boycott the tournament if they were approved.

European Leagues, a group which includes the Premier League and the EFL, has said its members “firmly and unanimously” oppose the idea.

Manchester City manager Guardiola does not think the proposition should be rejected out of hand, however, and would like to hear all points of view. He feels holding a World Cup would be a better alternative to other potential new competitions that could fill the calendar.

“Always I’m glad when new ideas are put on the table to discuss,” Guardiola said. “You don’t have to criminalise ideas. The clubs and the leagues defend their position, Fifa defend theirs and Uefa defend theirs.

“That’s why when we talk about global football ideas it is ridiculous because everyone just looks after themselves. The World Cup is amazing. It is the biggest tournament and, as a spectator, I always enjoy watching it. If I could watch it every two years that would be good.

“I’m completely in agreement with Arsène Wenger in that if it isn’t the World Cup then it will be another competition – the Confederations Cup or create a new tournament. What I have seen Arsène has proposed is a tournament of the biggest quality.

“I’m glad that one person who has done incredible things in world football – not just the Premier League – has put the situation on the table. We are going to talk about the good things and bad things related to it.”

Guardiola’s chief reservation about the proposals would be the extra burden on players. He feels they are already being asked to play too much and changes need to be made.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said: “The only reality is that the top players only have two weeks off, not three months for regeneration physically and mentally. It is just two or three weeks off.

“During 11 months it is games, games, games. Before, pre-season was four or five weeks. Now we have 10 days. We want to play football and enjoy it, but we have to reduce it. It’s too much. I’m not saying you have to eliminate national teams, or the Champions League, or the Premier League, or all the cups, but we have to find a solution.”

Meanwhile Guardiola received a boost with news that Premier League clubs have been cleared to play their Brazilian players this weekend after the Brazilian FA dropped their demand that Fifa impose the five-day rule. It means his No 1 goalkeeper, Ederson, will be available.

Guardiola had earlier expressed confidence that his third-choice goalkeeper, Scott Carson, would be ready for City’s clash with Leicester on Saturday if required. Ederson’s regular deputy Zack Steffen is unavailable after he tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty in the United States.

