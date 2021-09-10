CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 17:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Box Elder County through 545 PM MDT At 441 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Park Valley to 25 miles east of Montello. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Park Valley, Utah Test and Training Range North, Standrod, Curlew Junction, Lynn, Rosette, Yost and Grouse Creek. This includes Utah Route 30 between mile markers 10 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

