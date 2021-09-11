President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration In Pennsylvania Following Ida’s Destruction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for a major disaster declaration in Pennsylvania after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding and destruction. The declaration will provide federal funding for residents recovering.

“Pennsylvanians continue to recover from this deadly storm, which is why my administration made it a top priority to quickly seek federal assistance,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful our president has responded swiftly, and the federal government worked with state and local officials to conduct damage assessments and determined that Pennsylvanians are deserving of this critical federal aid. Pennsylvanians will now have opportunities to receive financial assistance, which will go a long way toward replacing and restoring their property.”

The disaster declaration includes individual Assistance for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties.

To apply for help from FEMA, click here .

Also on Friday, Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management has opened a multi-agency resource center for residents impacted by the remnants of Ida.

At the Gustine Recreation Center in East Falls, people impacted by flooding can get help with their recovery.

As Manayunk remains a muddy mess after last week’s storm, crews are still working to throw away the debris and damage left behind.

“I mean, it’s a mess,” Manayunk resident Charlie Strollo said.

American Red Cross says it served more than 3,000 meals and snacks and distributed nearly 2,000 flood clean-up kits in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

This new two-day resource center in East Falls is continuing that work.

In Bridgeport, 3-year-old Kennedy Santillo has been walking around Bridgeport with police to bring toys — bought by her parents — to children in need and offering them smiles too.

The Bridgeport mayor isn’t surprised.

“It’s truly heartwarming to see, particularly in the absence of the federal relief that we’re still looking for,” Mayor Mark Barbee said.

As for this resource center in East Falls, it will be open until 8 o’clock Friday, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.