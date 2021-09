A police officer who spotted a disturbance late Friday night in downtown Visalia was attacked as he got out of his patrol car to investigate. The incident happened about 11:13 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street. Visalia police said the man, Rhys Enloe, 39, of Visalia was not involved in the original fracas, but punched the officer in the face, knocking him backward into the patrol car. and kept throwing punches inside the vehicle.

VISALIA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO