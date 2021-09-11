CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

City of East St. Louis puts curfew in place after 7 injured in shooting

 7 days ago
The curfew, which is from midnight to 6 a.m., is effective immediately until further notice

Danielle Smith
7d ago

yeah ... they need to put more than a curfew into effect for the east side. shut down them strip clubs and after hour liquor sales . what are they thinking .

Ktilla9
7d ago

Chicago should follow suit. it's a step towards controlling those of the once slave nation that couldn't make the transition to the american way of life.

