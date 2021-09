One person was shot Friday night after a man was denied access to a bar in Gold Coast on the Near North Side. A 46-year-old was grazed in his arm about 11:35 p.m. after a male who was denied access to a bar returned to the 300 block of West Erie Street in a black sedan and opened fire on security and staff, Chicago police said.

