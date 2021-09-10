Best Raspberry Cobbler Recipe

It's always a good day to have a good day, which means it's also always a good day to have dessert ... because there's no time like the present to treat yourself. There are plenty of different dishes that come to mind when you're thinking of an after-dinner sweet for a crowd, and there's a good chance that a cobbler might be at the top of your list. In case you're not in-tune with this wonderful desert, a cobbler is just baked dough with fruit in the middle, and yes, it tastes as good as it sounds. It's great with a squeeze of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream, but you can also just enjoy it by itself.