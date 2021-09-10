CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CaseNetwork Offers Free CoreWellness Assessment Index for National Suicide Prevention Month

 8 days ago
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA —CaseNetwork is offering their new comprehensive assessment tool, The CoreWellness Index (CWI) to healthcare institutions for free in September 2021 in support of mental health during National Suicide Prevention Month. The CWI measures individual and institutional wellness for healthcare students, trainees and faculty in 8 wellness domains (physical, emotional, spiritual, social, intellectual, occupational, environmental, and financial).

www.mychesco.com

