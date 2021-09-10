CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chula Vista, CA

Man sentenced for gunning down stepmother in Chula Vista

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKsOv_0bsaFiqR00

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man who gunned down his stepmother in Chula Vista was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life in state prison.

Norberto Sanchez, 57, pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder and to personally using a firearm in connection with the March 2, 2019, slaying of Maria Esther Gonzalez, 65.

At Sanchez's arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Bree Garcia said the victim was struck by a TV tray due to injuries indicating she was attempting to shield her head from the blows and that following that attack, Sanchez retrieved a gun and shot her four times.

According to Chula Vista police, a woman called 911 just after 1:30 p.m. that day and informed dispatchers that her uncle had just called and told her he had killed his father's wife.

She reported her uncle was on his way to her house on Arizona Street, and officers arrested Sanchez there. Other officers found Gonzalez at a home in the 1100 block of Oasis Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepmother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy