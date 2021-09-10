CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Ford employees withdraw vaccine mandate lawsuit against health system

 8 days ago
Employees at Henry Ford Health System who filed a lawsuit over the health system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers have withdrawn the suit.

The employees had argued the mandate violated their constitutional right to bodily integrity and that the mandate "shows disregard" for the personal autonomy of employees.

No reason for the withdrawal of the lawsuit has been given. However, it comes after President Biden announced a federal vaccine mandate for all employers of over 100 people.

Henry Ford's vaccine mandate will go into effect on Sept. 10 and applies to all team members, students, volunteers and contractors.

Henry Ford is the first health system in the state to require COVID-19 vaccination for all workers. They are not commenting on the withdrawal of the lawsuit.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Henry Ford
