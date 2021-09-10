GOP governors threaten to sue Biden over vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Republican governors are railing against Joe Biden's sweeping new vaccine mandate after the president took aim at GOP elected leaders for undermining the fight against COVID-19. In his Thursday speech, Biden announced that companies with 100 or more employees would be required to establish vaccine mandates or start weekly testing. The Department of Labor plans to issue an emergency rule in the coming weeks that would impact over 80 million private-sector workers. The president also announced an executive action to ensure the roughly 17 million workers at health care facilities receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid funds would also have to be fully vaccinated.