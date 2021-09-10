Zachary Pickrell Of Anaheim Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Friend

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his 17-year-old friend to death.

Zachary Pickrell was arrested Monday, the day after the shooting in the 1700 block of North Holbrook Street. Anaheim police say Pickrell initially told officers he and the 17-year-old boy, whom he identified as a friend, had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.

The 17-year-old was taken to a trauma center, where he died Thursday. His name has not been released.

Police say detectives determined there had been no drive-by shooting and that the boy had been shot by Pickrell.

When Pickrell was booked on suspicion of attempted murder Monday, the boy was still on life support. He has since been transferred to Orange County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail, and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 24.