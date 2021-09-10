CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anaheim, CA

Zachary Pickrell Of Anaheim Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Friend

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ai89E_0bsaF7Sv00

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old Anaheim man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his 17-year-old friend to death.

(credit: Anaheim Police Department)

Zachary Pickrell was arrested Monday, the day after the shooting in the 1700 block of North Holbrook Street. Anaheim police say Pickrell initially told officers he and the 17-year-old boy, whom he identified as a friend, had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.

The 17-year-old was taken to a trauma center, where he died Thursday. His name has not been released.

Police say detectives determined there had been no drive-by shooting and that the boy had been shot by Pickrell.

When Pickrell was booked on suspicion of attempted murder Monday, the boy was still on life support. He has since been transferred to Orange County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail, and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man Shot To Death Near South Gate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 45-year-old man was shot and killed near South Gate and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation of the shooting Saturday. Deputies responded at 1:59 a.m. to the 1700 block of East 81st and Beach streets where they found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
SOUTH GATE, CA
CBS LA

Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Dragged By Mother, Erin Garcia Of Laguna Niguel, After Trying To Stop Her From Driving Drunk

PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — A Laguna Niguel mother has been arrested after police say she drunkenly dragged her own daughter and a man who tried to stop her, then assaulted a police officer. (credit: Placentia Police Department) Erin Garcia, 44, was in custody Friday after being arrested in the 400 block of Orchid Drive. Officers who responded to the scene found Garcia’s 8-year-old daughter, who was with her grandmother, suffering from injuries to her legs and feet. According to police, Garcia was intoxicated and trying to leave her mother’s home on Orchid Drive, but her daughter was concerned about her driving while drunk and...
PLACENTIA, CA
CBS LA

Biker With Several Felony Warrants Arrested In Westminster

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – A short vehicle pursuit involving a motorcyclist in Westminster resulted in the arrest of a suspect with “numerous felony warrants for his arrest,” authorities said Saturday. Officers tried to pull over the biker at about 9 p.m. Friday in the area of Westminster Boulevard and Edwards Street, the Westminster Police Department reported. Following the short pursuit, which led to the motorcyclist’s arrest, the suspect was “identified to be a known criminal with numerous felony warrants for his arrest,’ police said. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name. 🚨 Last night @ 9PM, WPD officers attempted a traffic stop on a motorcyclist in the area of Westminster Blvd./Edwards St. A short pursuit ensued. He was taken into custody & identified to be a known criminal with numerous felony warrants for his arrest. #WPD47 pic.twitter.com/O58YWHX71C — Westminster PD (CA) (@WestminsterPDCA) September 18, 2021
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man is in critical condition Saturday after he was stabbed in Lancaster. Deputies were called at 1 a.m. to the 700 block of West Lancaster Boulevard where they found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with stab wounds and in critical condition, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time. Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact the sheriff’s  Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Arrest Made In Iowa In Long Beach Double Homicide

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Long Beach police and the U.S. Marshals Service teamed up to arrest a man in Iowa on suspicion of killing a Long Beach couple near their home, police said Saturday. Joshua Wells, a 29-year-old Long Beach resident, was arrested Thursday near a family member’s residence in Windsor Heights, Iowa, and was booked for the Sept. 4 murders of Maricela Honorato and Juan Guizar-Gutierrez. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of Iowa Fugitive Task Force and Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives coordinated the arrest after detectives presented their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday...
IOWA STATE
CBS LA

Chey Smart Of Costa Mesa Arrested After Drone Carrying Drugs Lands At Theo Lacy Jail In Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA) — A man faces charges Thursday of trying to use a drone to smuggle drugs into the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange. (credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Department) Chey Cody Smart, 43, of Costa Mesa, was arrested Tuesday after investigators with the Orange County sheriff’s Custody Intelligence Unit traced a drone back to his home. Smart and inmate Megan Elizabeth Donovan, 30, of Fountain Valley, have been charged with a felony count each of smuggling controlled substances into a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit a crime. Smart also faces several other drug, weapons, theft, and identity theft charges. “Bringing drugs into a...
ORANGE, CA
CBS LA

Drone Drops Drugs Into Orange County Jail Courtyard

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A bizarre delivery happened inside an Orange County jail courtyard when drugs were dropped off by a drone. The Orange County District Attorney said Chey Smart, 41, controlled the drone from outside the jail Sunday. “There was meth, heroin, Xanax, and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” said Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The drone sat undetected until Tuesday when an inmate worker found it on the ground. Detectives said the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, serving time in the jail for a similar crime, used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the dropoff. They arrested Smart inside a Costa Mesa apartment he rented under a stolen identity, detectives added. Inside, investigators said they found assault weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

One Dead In 210 Freeway Collision

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – One person died Saturday in a freeway collision in Claremont. Officers were called at 4:06 a.m. to the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway and Towne Avenue where a white vehicle was on its roof, said a California Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The collision closed three lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway for an unknown time, CHP said. No further details were available.
CLAREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting#Cbsla#Anaheim Police Department
CBS LA

Inglewood Man Arrested In Playa Del Rey Hit-And-Run That Killed Of Downey Mother, Wendy Galdamez Palma

PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) — An Inglewood man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother holding her 3-year-old son while walking in Playa Del Rey. Darwin Dantzler, 39, was arrested Wednesday, but has since been released after posting $50,000 bail. According to Los Angeles County sheriff’s jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12, 2022. Police say 33-year-old Wendy Galdamez Palma of Downey was crossing Vista Del Mar in Playa Del Rey with her son in her arms when she was struck by a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox late Saturday night. The boy survived the crash. Investigators say the driver did not stop at all after hitting two people, and Galdamez’s family said the devoted mother shielded her son with her own body to protect her from the car that killed her. The crash remains under investigation by the LAPD for felony hit-and-run.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Woman Stabbed To Death At Senior Living Community In Baldwin Hills

BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – A woman was found stabbed to death in a senior living community in Baldwin Hills Thursday afternoon. Sept. 16, 2021. (CBSLA) According to Los Angeles police, at around 1:30 p.m., the 69-year-old victim was discovered by her caretaker stabbed to death at the Buckingham Senior Apartments in the 4000 block of Buckingham Road. She was not immediately identified. CBSLA’s cameras showed a man at the scene who appeared distraught. He was handcuffed, placed in the back of a police car and driven away. His relationship to the victim was not known. “This is the neighborhood that I live in, and I would like to think that it’s safe, to feel safe, but I know that since the pandemic, its just been a lot of things going on…and a lot of people fighting for survival,” said Dzhane Parker, who lives in the neighborhood. “I honestly don’t know. But to know that someone was in their home, in a safe building, and to be found this way, is scary.” There was no word on a motive, or whether investigators had identified a suspect. Detectives are examining security camera footage from the apartment community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Stabbed To Death At Homeless Encampment Near Brentwood While Trying To Intervene In Domestic Dispute

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is in custody Thursday after stabbing another man who tried to intervene in his argument with his girlfriend at a homeless encampment near Brentwood. The stabbing happened at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, at a homeless encampment on San Vicente Boulevard near Mayfield Avenue, just outside the LA National Veterans Park. (credit: CBS) The man, whose name was not released, was found by responding deputies suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say the man who was stabbed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot, Killed On Metro Train In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death on a Metro train in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday night. Sept. 16, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 11:50 p.m. on a northbound Metro Blue Line train at the Washington station, located at Washington Boulevard and Long Beach Avenue. According to Los Angeles police, when the train came to a stop at the station, the doors opened and the male suspect exited the train, pointed a gun at the victim and opened fire as the victim was stepping out of the train. The 35-year-old victim, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene. The suspect ran from the scene. He was described only as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s. There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang related. Metro service in both directions was shut down as of 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Suspect Arrested For Threat Against Perris School

PERRIS (CBSLA) – A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a threat made against a middle school in the Riverside County city of Perris. The Val Verde Unified School District Police Department reported early Wednesday morning that it had learned about a threat made on Instagram against Lakeside Middle School. After investigating, a suspect was taken into custody. Police do not believe any further threat remains. The nature of the threat and the identity of the suspect were not released. It was unclear if the suspect was a juvenile.
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff’s Employee Killed, Woman Hurt After Vintage Sports Car Careens Into Pole In Temple City

TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – A man employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was killed, and a woman was injured, when a vintage muscle car slammed into a light pole in Temple City early Thursday morning. Sept. 16, 2021. (LLN) The crash involving a Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster replica car occurred at 2:10 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and Freer Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the car carrying two people was speeding north on Santa Anita when the LASD employee lost control taking a curve. The car slammed into a median and then struck a street sign and...
TEMPLE CITY, CA
CBS LA

Police Searching For Red Light-Running Van That Fatally Hit Pedestrian In Fountain Valley Crosswalk

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to track down the van that ran a red light and fatally hit a pedestrian who was walking in a Fountain Valley crosswalk. (credit: Fountain Valley Police Department) The crash happened on last Saturday at about 6:20 a.m. in the intersection of Edinger Avenue and Ward Street. Police say 34-year-old Long Ta, of Santa Ana, was walking across Edinger Avenue toward Ward Street in the crosswalk, with a green walk signal. The suspect ran a red light and hit Ta as he was in the roadway, and did not stop. The van was last seen driving westbound on Edinger Avenue. Ta suffered traumatic injuries in the crash and died at a hospital two days later. Since the fatal crash, traffic investigators have combed through surveillance video footage and identified the possible suspect vehicle as a dark-colored 1991-1995 Chrysler Town & Country minivan that may have sustained left, front-end damage. Anyone with information about the SUV or the crash can contact Fountain Valley police’s Traffic Bureau at (714) 593-4481.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Armed Man Robs Clothing Store In Broad Daylight On Melrose In Fairfax District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Just one week after a group of outdoor diners were robbed at gunpoint on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax, a second such brazen daylight robbery has occurred on the same stretch of Melrose. Surveillance video of the robbery. Sept. 14, 2021. (LAPD) The robbery occurred at a clothing store at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue. According to Los Angeles police, when the masked suspect entered the store, he was approached by an employee who assumed he was a customer. However, the suspect instead pointed a handgun at the employee, gave him two white trash bags...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police Pursuit Out Of Santa Ana Ends In Atwater Village With 3 In Custody

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three people have been arrested after trying to get away on foot following a high-speed pursuit out of the city of Santa Ana. Corporal Sonia Rojo of the Santa Ana Police Department says the chase began when officers on patrol tried to stop them for a vehicle code violation. Officers chasing after the SUV saw the occupants of the vehicle throw items out during the pursuit, including possibly a firearm in the city of Garden Grove and bolt cutters thrown onto the 605 Freeway, Rojo said. (credit: CBS) The vehicle was seen going at high speeds surface roads, driving on the wrong side of the road, winding in and out of traffic, and onto a pedestrian path and on the grass at a park in Atwater Village. Two people were seen jumping from the SUV outside the park, before the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran into a building at the park. All three people were eventually taken into custody without further incident.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Skateboarder Killed By In Hit-And-Run Driver In Tarzana

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman riding a skateboard was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tarzana in the early morning hours Tuesday. Sept. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at Tampa Avenue and Topham Street, near the Woodcrest School, according to Los Angeles police. A car traveling south on Tampa Avenue struck the victim while she was riding a skateboard in the street, police said. The woman, who is about 40 years of age, died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. The suspect sped away. The skateboarder was not in a crosswalk when she was hit. One...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Activists Call For Lancaster High School To Cancel Contract With LASD After Body-Slamming Incident With Student

LANCASTER (CBSLA) –Community members are calling for justice and change at Lancaster High School after a school resource deputy was filmed body-slamming a female student to the ground while attempting to detain her. A video was shot on Aug. 30 at Lancaster High School involving student Mikaila Robinson, 16, and a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy. Some who watched the video are outraged, saying the deputy was too rough with the student. The Robinson family has hired an attorney who talked to CBSLA Wednesday. “What we have heard from the sheriff’s department is that my client was a threat. What was the...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Nearly $2M In Stolen Merchandise Seized In SoCal Organized Crime Ring Bust

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four people were arrested and close to $2 million in merchandise stolen from dozens of Southern California stores was seized in a bust on an organized crime ring last month. September 2021. (CHP) California Highway Patrol reported Monday that security with TJX Companies Inc. – the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods — discovered that their stores across Southern California were being repeatedly hit by a group of shoplifters and contacted the CHP Border Division’s Organized Retail Crime Taskforce. Investigators traced the stolen goods to a mobile home in Midway City in Orange County. On Aug. 31 they raided the home, where they discovered “stolen merchandise packed nearly floor to ceiling,” CHP said in a news release. CHP investigators also discovered four self-storage units linked to the home with even more stolen merchandise. All the merchandise still had the store tags in place. The stolen merchandise was valued at a little over $1.9 million. It had been stolen from 43 different stores. Investigators also recovered $65,000 in cash, CHP reports. Thirty-six-year-old Jaime Mendoza, 31-year-old Maritza Guerrero both of Anaheim, along with 48-year-old Yolanda De la Rosa and 55-year-old Jaime De la Rosa, both of Midway City, were arrested.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy