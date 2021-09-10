The Jazz X-factor for 2021-22 NBA season, and it’s not Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz made the playoffs again last season. After four years of missing the postseason at the start of the last decade, they have now been in the thick of things for several years now. The goal, however, is to seriously challenge for a title. The core of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert is signed up for the next five years, while additions to that core in Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson are there for the next three. Additional pieces in Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gay, to name a few, are also there, so this is the team the Jazz plan to challenge with.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO