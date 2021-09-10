The Jazz X-factor for 2021-22 NBA season, and it’s not Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz are entering another NBA season ready for contention. The core of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has been together for a couple of years now and with Mitchell entering his prime soon, they must feel like time is running out. While they have had limited success in the last couple of years, including some memorable playoff moments and victories, the Jazz are still a few steps away from fully challenging for the title.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0