Remembering the legacy of equity left behind by 12 Black firefighters who died on 9/11

A couple in Colorado is suing a police officer who shot their puppy that later had to be euthanised after he initiated an encounter with the pair.In June 2019, Loveland police officer Matthew Grashorn arrived in an empty car park, where Wendy Love and her husband were letting their three dogs run around and drink water. The officer was responding to a call from the owner of a nearby building, who saw the couple on his security cameras and demanded the police see what they were up to.Body camera footage of the incident shows Mr Grashorn arrive and –...
