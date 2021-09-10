CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VanEck Launches First Sustainable Muni ETF as Funds Lure Cash

By Amanda Albright
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- VanEck is breaking new ground in the nearly $80 billion municipal exchange-traded fund business with a product focused on sustainable investing. The asset manager on Friday introduced an actively managed fund, the VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF, which will focus on investments in projects that advance sustainability or those with “positive social, environmental and economic outcomes,” according to a statement by the company. It will trade under the ticker SMI.

