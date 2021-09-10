Nutley – Belleville Football Game Will Take Center Stage Tonight!
The Nutley – Belleville football game will be the focus of the Super Football Conference this evening. The conference will present a check in the amount of $2500 to the First Responders Childrens Foundation in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Click the link below. https://www.nj.com/highschoolsports/2021/09/sfc-teams-to-wear-911-helmet-stickers-during-anniversary-weekend.html. Game will be...nutleyathletics.org
Comments / 0