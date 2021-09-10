CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

A Longtime Analyst Warns Dumb Index Cash Is ‘Tail Wagging Dog’

By Sam Potter
wealthmanagement.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- While academics increasingly argue the passive revolution is a myth, there are plenty of market players who would beg to differ. Vince Deluard, the outspoken macro strategist at StoneX Financial Inc., is the latest to warn of mounting evidence that index-tracking cash is messing with the equity market, driving up valuations, disrupting returns and upending the natural order for big stocks.

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

These innovative stocks have been hit by short-term concerns, yet their outlooks remain as bright as ever. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. After losing 34% in roughly a month during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has since doubled in value.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Three Dividend Stocks to Buy Tomorrow (and One Trade to Line Your Pockets with Extra Income)

Having more income than you know what to do with every month. Sounds pretty exciting, huh?. Well, I'm going to give you a crack at it today. And the cool part is, we're going to do it with some of the most boring, ho-hum stocks trading on the market right now. They're not a thrill-a-minute, but the truth is they're some of the market's top performers this year.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

Bram Berkowitz mainly writes in the financials bureau covering the banking sector. Prior to The Motley Fool, he wrote about and covered community and regional banks in New England for The Warren Group. Amazon has never looked stronger, and it's built to win the future. U.S. Bancorp survived Berkshire Hathaway's...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indexing#Index Funds#Executive Compensation#Stonex Financial Inc#Ned Davis Research#Trimtabs Asset Management
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
CNN

The stock market is afraid again. Here's what that means for your investments

New York (CNN Business) — It's been a wobbly week on Wall Street and CNN Business' Fear and Greed Index is flashing "Fear." The stock market is in a weird place. It has fallen in most of the trading sessions this month. The S&P 500 (SPX), which is the broadest measure of the US stock market, only has four higher closes this month, and one of those was more or less flat. Meanwhile, the Fear & Greed Index is sitting at 37, which signals fear.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
wealthmanagement.com

Stock Pickers Steal Market Share From Passive Thanks to IPO Boom

(Bloomberg) -- Active money managers have clawed back some ground from their passive rivals thanks to this year’s red-hot IPO market. Passive ownership of the U.S. stock market, based on shares outstanding, has slipped to 20.1% from 21.3% a year ago, according to strategists at Jefferies. That marks the first decline in passive’s share since the firm began tracking it six years ago.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

US stock market faces risk of bumpy autumn, Wall Street analysts warn

After a record-breaking bull run for the U.S. stock market this year, many Wall Street analysts are starting to warn that investors could be in for a bumpy ride in the coming weeks and months. Analysts at firms including Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and Bank of America...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Analyst Warns Crypto Markets Look Frothy After ‘Mania’ Took Over

A JPMorgan analyst is issuing a warning following a cryptocurrency market rally that propelled a long list of altcoins to new record highs. JPMorgan managing director Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou says in a new note to clients that cryptocurrency markets are looking “frothy again,” reports Forbes. “The August rally in non-fungible tokens...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

McDonald's and Walmart have proved they can thrive through most selling environments. Their stocks haven't participated in 2021's rally. Their dividend payments will help cushion investors' returns during market pullbacks. There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now?

The stock market has experienced a phenomenal year, but some people worry a correction is coming. Market downturns are normal, but they can still be alarming. With the right strategy, you can help your investments survive market volatility. Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, especially during periods of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy