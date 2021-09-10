CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

PODCAST: Small Steps Forward for Affordable Housing

By Andrew Kleidon
Door County Pulse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Kleidon and Myles Dannhausen Jr. talk about new steps forward on the affordable housing front, including 11 units coming to Baileys Harbor at the Lakeshore Adventures location in Baileys Harbor, Door County Economic Development Center executive director Steve Jenkins’ idea to build a modular home factory in Door County, and Paula Anschutz’s attempt to save some cabins from the Little Sister Resort property to use for seasonal housing in Sister Bay.

