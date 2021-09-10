PODCAST: Small Steps Forward for Affordable Housing

Andrew Kleidon and Myles Dannhausen Jr. talk about new steps forward on the affordable housing front, including 11 units coming to Baileys Harbor at the Lakeshore Adventures location in Baileys Harbor, Door County Economic Development Center executive director Steve Jenkins’ idea to build a modular home factory in Door County, and Paula Anschutz’s attempt to save some cabins from the Little Sister Resort property to use for seasonal housing in Sister Bay.